The Z-PROPERTY platform uses computer vision and machine learning to extract data from aerial and satellite imagery. Credit: CNW Group/ZestyAI/PRNewswire.

Coterie Insurance has announced a deal to deploy ZestyAI’s platform to provide its clients in the US with insights on property risk and value.

The deal helps both companies to use data and technology to offer instant quoting and issue small business insurance plans.

Coterie will leverage Z-PROPERTY, ZestyAI’s property risk analytics platform, to deliver up-to-date risk insights for business insurance underwriting in the US.

Using Z-PROPERTY’s precision scoring on various factors, including roof condition and complexity, debris, vegetation overhang and others, Coterie can take better decisions in the underwriting process.

Coterie can also minimise the frequency and price of manual inspections, as well as reduce loss ratios.

Z-PROPERTY has already been combined with Coterie’s existing systems.

The platform employs computer vision and machine learning to extract data from aerial and satellite imagery and other sources for more than 150 million residential and commercial properties.

ZestyAI is said to keep a record of different properties in North America. The record has been updated as per every property’s value and risk that depend upon changes in property condition, maintenance, and upgrades.

Coterie Insurance chief data officer Paul Bessire said: “Like Coterie, ZestyAI is part of the ecosystem revolutionising commercial insurance.

“By providing property data, we expect ZestyAI will help Coterie understand both attritional and catastrophic risk impacting commercial data.”

A partnership-focused managing general agent (MGA), Coterie currently uses digital underwriting for an improved quoting and binding process.

ZestyAI founder and CEO Attila Toth said: “Coterie Insurance has zeroed in on what businesses are looking for: speed, service, and simplicity.”

In January 2023, ZestyAI entered a deal with Black Knight to offer property risk and value insights.