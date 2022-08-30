Consumer Genius unveils insurance, mortgage and debt relief platforms

Consumer Genius, which operates in the financial and non-financial sectors in Canada, the US and Australia. Credit: Juraj Varga from Pixabay.

Canadian fintech company Consumer Genius has expanded its online presence with the launch of new platforms focused on the insurance, mortgage and debt relief market sectors.

The new online platforms, which include Juggling Debt, Canadian Life Rates and Loanz.ca, allows the fintech to offer and service customers who visit its sites.

Through the platform, Consumer Genius will also offer additional options, services, and products for customers to help in their everyday lives.

Upon selecting any one of the Consumer Genius Platforms, consumers will be required to fill out a few questions.

Subsequently, the consumers will be recommended the best course of action by the selected platform using proprietary algorithm.

Furthermore, consumers can also be directly connected to the expert assigned to assist them in securing the required loan or service.

Consumer Genius said that the fully secure and confidential process complies with privacy laws and does not charge any user fees to the consumer.

The Canadian firm said it has added all three new products within its vast suite of services including auto loans and personal loans to allow the consumer to consolidate their searching all within one ecosystem.

Consumer Genius president Paul Hadzoglou said “Canadians need fast and accurate information in todays ever changing and fast paced environment to make educated, informed decisions.

“We at Consumer Genius pride ourselves on our approach in giving all consumers alike the ability to make the decisions that are right for them, without wasting their time.

“We connect them directly with a pre-vetted professional that is available to serve their needs within multiple sectors.”

