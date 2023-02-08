Companjon will offer insurance solutions to the digital bank’s customers. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash.

Irish insurance technology firm Companjon, which specialises in data-powered embedded insurance, has partnered with European neo bank bunq.

As part of the collaboration, Companjon will offer extended warranty and purchase protection solution to bunq customers.

The insurance offering aims to cover financial losses incurred for certain offerings purchased by bunq Easy Green customers.

bunq’s Easy Green subscription plans assist consumers to lower their carbon footprint by having the neo bank plant a tree for every €100 they spend using any of their bunq cards.

bunq Easy Green users will now automatically be covered by Companjon insurance when making certain purchases with their bunq Metal Card.

Companjon CEO Matthias Naumann said: “We are excited to partner with a de-facto innovator the likes of bunq and to enhance their users’ banking experience.

“Companjon’s embedded insurance solutions complement bunq’s product portfolio and strong market position and we’re looking forward to working together to bring value and peace of mind for end-customers.”

bunq founder and CEO Ali Niknam said: “In everything we do, we strive to make our users’ lives easy. By offering our Easy Green users added security when using their bunq card, we make sure they can focus on whatever’s important to them instead of money admin.”

In August 2022, Companjon partnered with UK-based digital bank Novus to offer end-to-end embedded insurance solutions to cover for flight delays.

The offering, called Flight Delay Benefit, monitors flight data and pays compensation to policyholders if they experience a delay.