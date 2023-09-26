The companies plan to tackle the complexities of the insurance sector in various regions across the globe through the alliance. Credit: Deemerwha studio / Shutterstock.com.

Coforge has partnered with Newgen Software to deliver lifecycle management solutions to insurance companies.

The partners will use a low-code platform to deliver solutions in insurance lifecycle management such as customer communications management (CCM) and document and content management (DCM).

The partners intend to offer client-centric and enhanced expertise for insurers operating in the life and annuity (L&A) and property and casualty (P&C) segments.

Coforge and Newgen also plan to tackle the complexities of the insurance sector in regions such as the US, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Newgen focuses on delivering solutions such as Insurance Claims Workbench, Policy Binding Solutions and the Newgen-Duck Creek, Guidewire surround proposition.

Coforge specialises in providing transformation offerings to insurance enterprises across the globe.

The collaboration will utilise Coforge’s delivery expertise and Newgen’s advanced solutions to manage challenging business activities and open new options for insurers.

Coforge Insurance global head and executive vice-president Rajeev Batra said: “This collaboration will transform critical aspects of the insurance lifecycle, including policy underwriting, administration and servicing.

“By harnessing the power of Gen AI and leveraging Newgen’s CCM and DCM capabilities, paired with Coforge’s solution capabilities, insurers can enhance the efficiency of policy issuance, accelerate decision-making in underwriting and provide superior policy administration and servicing experiences to their customers, ushering in a new era of innovation and customer-centricity.”