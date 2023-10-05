Coalition and MS&AD Insurance plan to expand the collaboration to launch further offerings and services in the cybersecurity field. Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com.

MS&AD Insurance Group and active insurance provider Coalition have forged a partnership to deliver cybersecurity monitoring offerings for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Japan.

Recently, MS&AD Insurance launched a cyber risk assessment service, dubbed MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder.

The service has been built using Coalition’s risk management technology, Coalition Control.

Based on vulnerability data obtained from internet-connected devices globally, the MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder provides cyber risk assessments and guidance to enterprises.

The enterprises can utilise the diagnostic reports provided by the risk finder, which comprise tailored vulnerability scores, targeted weak access points and a highlighted set of remedial tasks.

MS&AD Insurance group chief digital officer Tomoyuki Motoyama said: “Through our partnership with Coalition, we can offer cyber risk assessments and diagnostic services tailored for Japanese SMBs at a lower cost.

“Leveraging the MS&AD Group’s presence and distribution network, we will widely deliver this solution to our customers to help protect them.”

In the future, the insurer plans to incorporate more features to fight rising cyber-attacks on supply chains for large companies.

The parties also plan to expand the collaboration to launch further offerings and services in the cybersecurity field.

Coalition co-founder and CEO Joshua Motta said: “By joining forces with MS&AD, we are committed to bolstering cybersecurity for Japanese companies by providing continuous security monitoring, active risk management, and mechanisms to transfer risk and respond to incidents.”