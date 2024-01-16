In the new role, Matthew Hill will succeed Alan Vallance, who stepped down last month. Credit: The Chartered Insurance Institute.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has named Matthew Hill as the new group CEO, succeeding Alan Vallance, who stepped down from the role last month.

Hill, currently the CEO of the Legal Services Board, will assume the new responsibility in early April this year.

Until then, Gill White will continue to serve as the acting CEO of CII.

CII Group Board chair Dr Helen Phillips said: “Matthew brings a vast breadth of experience from a 20-year career in the civil service and his current position as chief executive of the Legal Services Board.

“The CII Group Board is convinced that his leadership, combined with the energy of our members and the commitment, hard work and deep technical and sectoral expertise of our organisation’s staff, will enable the CII Group to achieve the goals and ambitions set out in our five-year strategic plan launched last year.”

Hill’s career includes stints at various regulatory bodies including the General Dental Council and the Gambling Commission, as well as more than two decades of service in central government.

He said: “It is a great privilege to have been appointed as CEO of the CII Group.

“I have been very impressed by the CII’s very clear intent to provide first-rate sector leadership on behalf of its committed and passionate membership, and to deliver the highest professional standards for the benefit of public trust in the insurance, financial planning and mortgage advice professions.”

Recently, the CII also appointed two new vice-presidents (International), Enas Asiri and Suresh Nair.

The new vice-presidents are charged with enhancing the international endeavours of the company, with a focus on improving the member experience for those based outside the UK.

Asiri and Nair will also be instrumental in the development of offerings and services aimed at fostering public trust in the insurance and financial planning professions globally.

This move underscores the CII’s commitment to reinforcing its international footprint and supporting the sector’s development worldwide.