The new hub aims to bolster Chubb’s aviation practice. Credit: Ivan Shimko on Unsplash.

Leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance company Chubb has established a new hub in Singapore to bolster its aviation and aerospace business.

The hub forms part of the strategic regional focus of the aviation team from Chubb Global Markets (CGM).

CGM consists of Chubb’s wholesale and specialist division for the London Market, as well as the organisation’s Lloyd’s platform.

CGM provides customised solutions across the risk spectrum by collaborating with brokers and clients.

Through the Singapore hub, the P&C insurer expects to bring its products and services closer to customers in Asia.

Chubb Group senior vice-president and Asia Pacific regional president Paul McNamee said: “Singapore is a key market for the aviation community in Asia.

“The launch of our new aviation hub is an important part of Chubb’s global expansion in this sector, enabling us to enhance our product and service offering for clients and broker partners across the region.”

Alastair Stuart, who has been named practice leader of aviation, Asia Pacific, will be in charge of the hub.

Joining Chubb from QBE, Stuart will be in charge of launching and expanding CGM’s aviation business in the region.

CGM product line head aviation Simon Abbott said: “I am delighted that Alastair is leading our newly established aviation hub in Singapore, which aims to further enhance our current Asian portfolio by accessing domestically placed business and bringing Chubb’s product and service closer to Asian customers.

“His extensive experience, technical skill and commercial acumen, together with his local knowledge, will be a clear advantage as we look to open up opportunities to develop CGM’s aviation business in this important and fast-growing market.”