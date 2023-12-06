Property and casualty insurance major Chubb has formed a partnership with cybersecurity technology provider NetSPI.
The tie-up is aimed at enhancing Chubb customers’ cyber risk profile using NetSPI’s solutions.
Now, Chubb’s policyholders in the US and Canada can access NetSPI’s suite of security solutions at preferred pricing.
These include attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS), and a range of thorough penetration testing services.
Chubb noted that NetSPI’s solutions can be modified to fit the needs of any size company in any sector.
Some Chubb clients can get free access to NetSPI’s ASM platform as part of this partnership.
ASM regularly evaluates client attack surfaces for vulnerabilities and exposures.
Chubb already provides insurance protection against cyber threats, network security and data breaches.
With these new products, Chubb Cyber Insurance offers even more value-added benefits to businesses at a time when they are defending against a variety of cyber risks, the insurer said.
Chubb vice-president of cybersecurity threat intelligence Craig Guiliano said: “This collaboration with NetSPI provides clients with peace of mind, enabling them to identify vulnerabilities, security issues and exposure to risk before it escalates into a claim.
“This value-added solution is part of Chubb’s efforts to proactively identify cyber exposures that are difficult to detect using common scanning tools and to more broadly strengthen our policyholders’ security posture.”
NetSPI president and CEO Aaron Shilts said: “Too often we see companies forced to react after incurring losses from cyberattacks that can severely impact their finances and reputation.
“Chubb understands the value of ensuring clients enhance their security apparatus and minimise their susceptibility to risk.”
Last month, Chubb launched a methane resource hub to provide data and insights to assist clients in measuring and mitigating methane emissions.