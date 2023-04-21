Image: The new role is part of Chubb’s North America Field Operations. Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Property and casualty insurance firm Chubb has appointed Annmarie Camp as the North America business development leader.

Prior to this new appointment, Camp has been serving as head of personal risk services for Chubb in Europe.

In her new role, Camp will oversee the business development team responsible for selling Chubb’s commercial lines of products and services in North America.

The new role is part of Chubb’s North America Field Operations.

Camp will report to Chubb chief operating officer for North America Field Operations Rob Poliseno, and relocate to the metro New York area from London.

Chubb group senior vice president and division president for North America Field Operations Christopher Maleno said: “Over her tenure at Chubb, Annmarie has achieved success leading our growing personal lines business in the U.K. and Europe, as well as managing high-performing sales and distribution teams for companies and regions in the US.

“We are fortunate to have an executive of Annmarie’s caliber join our North America Field Operations team.”

Camp has more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

In her recent role as head of personal risk services for Chubb in Europe, she has been in charge of the performance of the company’s high net worth personal lines business in the UK and Continental Europe.

Poliseno said: “During Annmarie’s 14-year career at Chubb, she has developed an enviable track record of leadership in motivating and empowering high-performing teams within personal lines businesses in the U.S. and abroad.

“I am excited to see her leverage her product and service expertise in accelerating agency leads and sales, along with our continued investment in agency management and cultivating local relationships with our leading distribution partners.”

In February this year, Chubb partnered with Korean Air, a South Korean airline company, to offer domestic and overseas travel insurance products.