Cyber Central is a new quoting platform for agents and brokers focusing on the field of cyber risks. Credit: FLY:D on Unsplash.

Chubb has rolled out a new quoting platform for agents and brokers who are involved in the field of cyber risks.

The Cyber Central platform is designed to simplify and improve the quoting process, as well as the issuance of cyber, technology errors and omissions (E&O), and miscellaneous professional liability coverages independently.

It provides three quoting options, specifically end-to-end quoting; indicative quoting; and batch quoting.

End-to-end quoting is a fast and comprehensive quoting method that covers various features of cyber insurance for a single client while indicative quoting allows users to receive a premium range for their clients by providing basic data.

Using the batch quoting option, users can upload data to more than 30 clients simultaneously. It eliminates the need to quote new businesses individually.

Chubb claims Cyber Central has the capability to resolve unforeseen issues faced by the cyber and technology sectors.

The custom-built platform offers complimentary proactive risk reports on cyber accounts that enable agents and brokers to respond swiftly to vulnerabilities and offer necessary protections to clients.

It also offers ready-made cross-selling options, identifying accounts with a business owner’s policy that may take advantage of cyber insurance coverage.

Furthermore, the platform provides agents and brokers marketing materials, white papers, and policy forms, with various resources.

Chubb North America Professional liability and cyber practice executive vice-president William Wise said: “Chubb is committed to continuing to provide industry-leading solutions that empower our distribution partners in the cyber insurance market.

“Cyber Central is a game-changer for cyber specialists, offering streamlined quoting options, valuable insights, and a comprehensive suite of support features tailored to their unique needs.”