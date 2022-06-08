View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 8, 2022

Chubb expands product line in Hong Kong

P&C insurance major Chubb has launched two new insurance plans for individuals and small-medium business enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong.

The new plan for individuals is called My Accident Guard while the Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits is for SMEs. 

My Accident Guard provides cover to people engaged in manual work or if the nature of their work is hazardous and those involved in non-racing sports activities.

The plan is designed to include death and disability benefits of up to HKD2.5m, medical expenses and hospital cash due to infectious diseases and/or bodily injury.

It also has a provision to offer a weekly income benefit if the individual is certified by a doctor that they cannot carry out routine tasks.  

The insurance plan for SMEs combines personal accident, accidental medical expenses, critical illness and compassionate death coverages.

The Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits plan is designed to offer 24-hour worldwide coverage and does not require a medical check-up. 

Chubb president of general insurance business in Hong Kong and Macau Scott Simpson said: “As a global leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance, Chubb understands that injuries will be a financial burden for individuals and employers, especially for SMEs. 

“We are thrilled to launch these two new plans with market-leading benefits that satisfy the needs of individuals and SMEs. They will be pleased with the very simple application procedure which reduces time spent on administrative work for employers.”

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Life Insurance International