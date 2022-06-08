Chubb expands product line in Hong Kong

P&C insurance major Chubb has launched two new insurance plans for individuals and small-medium business enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong.

The new plan for individuals is called My Accident Guard while the Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits is for SMEs.

My Accident Guard provides cover to people engaged in manual work or if the nature of their work is hazardous and those involved in non-racing sports activities.

The plan is designed to include death and disability benefits of up to HKD2.5m, medical expenses and hospital cash due to infectious diseases and/or bodily injury.

It also has a provision to offer a weekly income benefit if the individual is certified by a doctor that they cannot carry out routine tasks.

The insurance plan for SMEs combines personal accident, accidental medical expenses, critical illness and compassionate death coverages.

The Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits plan is designed to offer 24-hour worldwide coverage and does not require a medical check-up.

Chubb president of general insurance business in Hong Kong and Macau Scott Simpson said: “As a global leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance, Chubb understands that injuries will be a financial burden for individuals and employers, especially for SMEs.

“We are thrilled to launch these two new plans with market-leading benefits that satisfy the needs of individuals and SMEs. They will be pleased with the very simple application procedure which reduces time spent on administrative work for employers.”