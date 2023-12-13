Chubb offers an array of personal property and casualty (P&C) insurance solutions through its global consumer lines operations. Credit: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock.

P&C insurance major Chubb has hired Federico Spagnoli from Prudential Financial to lead the consumer lines for its international general insurance business.

In his newly created position of division president, Spagnoli will oversee Chubb’s consumer lines business across 51 nations and territories.

Besides supplemental health, personal accident and travel insurance products, Chubb offers an array of personal P&C insurance solutions through its global consumer lines operations.

Spagnoli, who has more than two decades of industry experience, will assume the new responsibility on 15 January 2024.

At Prudential Financial, he was the CEO of a fintech venture called Fully Ecosystem.

He was the regional president of Prudential Financial’s Latin America division before taking the helm at Fully Ecosystem.

Spagnoli worked at AIG for nearly 13 years, holding various positions.

These included regional consumer CEO for EMEA and India, regional consumer lines head for Latin America and regional vice-president for personal lines for Latin America.

He also held leadership positions in personal lines, accident and health (A&H) in Japan and South Korea.

In his new role, he will report to Juan Luis Ortega, Chubb Group executive vice-president and president of overseas general insurance.

Ortega said: “In this new role, Federico will provide leadership as we focus on optimising and leveraging the full strengths of our consumer offering, from our broad range of personal lines and A&H products to our direct marketing platform, relationships with agents and brokers, and B2B2C digital distribution partnerships through Chubb Studio.

“We have substantial runway for growth in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe, and Federico has the track record and expertise to help us realise the combined potential of our consumer businesses.”

Earlier this month, Chubb struck an alliance with NetSPI, a cybersecurity technology provider.