The new partnership will allow corporate groups and individual clients to access fully digital and easy-to-contract dental protection products. Credit: McLittle Stock via Shutterstock.com.

Insurance company Chubb has forged a new alliance with Chilean health-tech company HealthAtom to launch dental healthcare protection offerings for patients across Latin America.

This partnership will allow the associated corporate groups and individual clients to access comprehensive, fully digital and easy-to-contract dental protection products.

According to Chubb, the digital insurance will help in optimising coverage to further provide long-term value to the customers via their preferred modes.

Chubb will serve as the preferred insurance partner for HealthAtom’s dental health and clinic management services ecosystem in the region.

Conversely, HealthAtom will be Chubb’s preferred regional partner for dental-related services, which can be availed by the insurer’s business partners and customers.

HealthAtom currently operates in more than 20 countries, with 13,000 healthcare centres and 60,000 healthcare professionals who use its Dentalink platform.

HealthAtom chief fintech officer José María Iruretagoyena said: “We will equip dental healthcare offices with the necessary technological tools that enable them to focus on delivering high-quality dental services.

“This agreement will allow us to integrate Chubb’s expertise in risk management, data analysis, technology, claims service, and digital know-how, thus enriching our platform and ecosystem.”

The new alliance will first commence in Chile and will later be expanded to other Latin American regions, including Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Peru, by next year.

Chubb’s alliance with HealthAtom and other companies is primarily driven by its global integration technology platform, called Chubb Studio, which was launched in 2020.

It allows Chubb’s partners to easily create new insurance products within their own digital ecosystems.

Chubb Group senior vice-president and Chubb Latin America regional president Marcos Gunn said: “Our clients and strategic partners can benefit from the great infrastructure and ecosystem of services and management that HealthAtom has built for healthcare providers and clinics throughout the region.”