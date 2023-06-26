Tempest Re is the reinsurance unit of Chubb. Credit: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock.

Property and casualty (P&C) insurance major Chubb has appointed Michael O’Donnell as the chief operating officer of global reinsurance.

O’Donnell is currently serving as the division president of Chubb Tempest Re USA.

Tempest Re is the reinsurance unit of Chubb and provides a comprehensive range of products to a variety of primary P&C insurers globally.

In his new position, O’Donnell will continue to be in charge of Chubb Tempest Re’s US operations while broadening his purview to include the strategic and operational aspects of the company’s international reinsurance business.

O’Donnell has worked in the insurance sector for more than 30 years.

In 2006, he started working with Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda as a casualty treaty underwriter.

He was later given the title of senior vice-president and has overseen Chubb’s US P&C assumed reinsurance division since 2014.

O’Donnell’s appointment is effective immediately. He will continue to report to Chubb Group senior vice-president and Chubb Tempest Re president Jim Wixtead.

Wixtead said: “Mike is an exceptional executive who has demonstrated strong fortitude and leadership during his tenure managing our US reinsurance operations. Clients, brokers and colleagues respect Mike’s insights and commitment to our mission at Chubb Tempest Re. I look forward to working with him as he expands his responsibilities within Global Re.”

