CCC partners with Sfara to accelerate claims management

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, has partnered with Sfara, a smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology provider, to help insurers connect accident data to claims.

With the partnership, Sfara will join the CCC network to offer real-time access for insurers to mobile crash detection data and help in accelerating claims outcomes beginning at first notice of loss (FNOL).

With the CCC’s claims management solutions, the two companies’ insurance customers will be allowed to seamlessly connect to mobile crash detection data of Sfara, thus allowing for improved and speed claims outcomes.

Sfara CEO Erik Goldmansaid: “We are excited to work with CCC to help our shared insurance customers maximise the value of collision detection data by expanding its use across the claims process.

“Sfara’s technology provides near-immediate detection of accidents, including those at ultra-low speeds, while minimizing false positives. Working with CCC will help us seamlessly pass this timely, comprehensive view of an auto accident to the insurance industry at scale, enabling insurers to initiate and inform a number of activities and decisions across the claims process.”

CCC, via its CCC Cloud and derive elements including point of impact, direction of force and other pertinent telematics data, will ingest Sfara’s accident intelligence data to accelerate and enhance its services.

The CCC Cloud connects 30,000 companies across the P&C Insurance economy, including collision repairers, auto insurers, car manufacturers, parts suppliers, lenders, among others.

CCC chief strategy officer Marc Fredman said: “Understanding the facts of an accident immediately following the event can help insurers make more timely decisions that ultimately impact policyholder satisfaction and claims costs.

“Sfara is a proven provider of collision detection services. We’re excited to welcome them to CCC’s network and we look forward to helping our shared customers seamlessly apply accident intelligence throughout their claims processes, advancing their efforts to achieve straight-through processing.”