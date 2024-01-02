Cathay Insurance Vietnam has announced a strategic partnership with SAWAD to introduce a ‘Dual Finance’ insurance programme.
The new offering aims to simplify the process for customers seeking financial support and mandatory insurance coverage.
Cathay will also launch a personal injury insurance plan to meet customers’ needs for financial support and automobile insurance.
The collaboration between Cathay Insurance Vietnam and SAWAD capitalises on their combined expertise to deliver comprehensive automobile and personal injury protection.
Customers can access these services at more than 300 SAWAD outlets across Vietnam.
Cathay Insurance Vietnam also offers a ‘Smart Agent Go (SAG)’ digital platform, exclusively for insurance agents, which is claimed to streamline operations and reduce service response times.
SAG currently handles more than 500,000 policies each year.
Established in 2010, Cathay Insurance Vietnam is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Cathay Insurance and is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, with a branch in Hanoi.
The company utilises local insights and the group’s distribution network, including Cathay Life Insurance Vietnam, Cathay United Bank’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch, and Indovina Bank, to serve Taiwanese corporates and Vietnamese retail and commercial clients.
Cathay Insurance Vietnam president Ming, I-Ching said: “We are delighted to partner with SAWAD on this innovative new offering. Along with the customised enterprise version of our digital insurance tool, Smart Agent Go (SAG), that Cathay has developed for this inter-industry collaboration, we have also adjusted our back-end system operations to support business processes to provide the most efficient and convenient digital insurance experience.”
SAWAD CEO Ittiwud Lurngnateetape said: “We are grateful to Cathay Insurance Vietnam for enabling this partnership.
“In addition to combining mandatory automobile motorcycle insurance and personal injury insurance with financial support services, we also hope both of two brands to launch more innovative financial solutions, rising customers’ value in the future.”
