Itasca MGA will focus on underwriting, structuring and overseeing risks linked to commercial aviation financing. Credit: frank_peters/Shutterstock.com.

Alternative investment manager Castlelake and Pine Walk Capital have launched a new managing general agent (MGA), Itasca MGA, focusing on the aviation sector.

The newly created MGA will focus on underwriting, structuring and overseeing risks linked to commercial aviation financing.

Itasca MGA will work on behalf of Pine Walk Capital’s parent company, Fidelis MGU Group, and Itasca Re, which is established by Castlelake.

Bermuda-based Itasca Re provides insurance-backed financing offerings for commercial aircraft asset buyers and owners.

To better serve the airline and lessor clients, Itasca MGA will leverage the insurance offered by Fidelis Insurance Ireland DAC, Fidelis Underwriting, Starr Insurance Europe and Starr Europe Insurance.

Starr Insurance Europe and Starr Europe Insurance will continue to be reinsured by Itasca Re, the company noted.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Castlelake Asset-Backed Direct Lending partner Armin Rothauser said: “In the context of the current market, we believe aircraft non-payment insurance has the potential to unlock attractive financing that is increasingly out of reach for a large subset of aircraft buyers and owners.

“We are excited to partner with the experienced Fidelis MGU team to establish this specialised MGA and expand the reach and capacity of Itasca Re’s solutions to attempt to address this growing demand.”

Pine Walk Capital, from its inception in 2017, launched seven MGAs that provide tailored underwriting and operational and regulatory frameworks for specialised business lines.

Itasca MGA is the eighth of its kind to be launched by Pine Walk Capital and will aid in improving the group’s presence in the specialised aviation sector.

Fidelis MGU group COO and Pine Walk CEO Rinku Patel said: “Fidelis MGU and Pine Walk are continually looking for ways to strengthen our underwriting portfolio.

“The launch of Itasca MGA brings further market-leading expertise and distribution into the group and further underlines Pine Walk’s ambitious growth agenda over the next five years.”