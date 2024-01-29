The move is part of PIB Group’s strategic growth in the Irish market. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.

PIB Group’s subsidiary, Campion Insurance, has expanded its Irish footprint with the acquisition of County Dublin-headquartered FitzGerald Flynn Insurances.

The growth trajectory of PIB in the Irish market has been facilitated through a series of acquisitions, including the recent addition of Munstergroup Insurance and Lir Insurance.

Established in 1998, FitzGerald Flynn Insurances offers a range of financial planning services and insurance products including home, car, life and business coverage.

The acquisition is expected to complement Campion Insurance’s already significant presence in Ireland.

On LinkedIn, Campion Insurance stated: “Led by Niall FitzGerald and Val Diggin, the addition of FitzGerald Flynn Insurances will complement our significant footprint in Ireland. Welcome Niall, Val and the wider team, we are looking forward to working with you.”

This acquisition marks the 20th by PIB in Ireland, demonstrating the group’s commitment to expanding its services in the region.

Campion Insurance has been spearheading PIB’s Irish operations since its own acquisition by the group in 2021.

Campion Insurance CEO Jim Campion said: “Niall, Val and the wider team have built a very successful business, with a strong portfolio of clients, and we look forward to working with them.”

Niall FitzGerald said: “The acquisition of our company by PIB Group is great news for our clients and team. A critical factor for us in deciding to sell to Campion Insurance was that they take an equally long-term and proactive attitude when partnering with their clients.

“We are delighted to now be part of the PIB Group and look forward to working with Jim and Campion Insurance to drive further growth of the business in Ireland.”

David Lucas of PKF O’Connor Leddy & Holmes advised Campion Insurance on the deal for FitzGerald Flynn.

Earlier this month, PIB, headquartered in the UK, announced three acquisitions in Spain; Aguirre Vila-Coro Correduría Seguros, Grupo IDDEAS and Javier Sánchez Consultores.