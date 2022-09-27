Bupa UK extends digital health services deal with Babylon

The partnership has given Bupa UK customers access to Babylon’s app. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Digital healthcare provider Babylon and health insurer Bupa have extended their collaboration for three more years.

The deal will allow Bupa UK’s 2.3 million health insurance customers to continue accessing Babylon’s digital health services.

The partnership, first announced in 2015, gives Bupa UK’s customers access to Babylon app.

The customers are provided online GP consultations and clinical triage service besides several others within Bupa like symptom checker and 24/7 virtual consultations.

So far, the app has been downloaded over 360,000 times by Bupa customers.

Commenting on the development, Bupa UK Insurance general manager James Sherwood said: “Having fast access to GP care is increasingly important for our customers to support their everyday health and wellbeing.”

He added: “We’ve seen growing use of the service over the past two years, with around 8,000 appointments a week.”

The aim is to ensure that the customers have a better understanding of their health and symptoms and can thereby access relevant information. This would make them aware of their current as well as future health risks and seek necessary help. Babylon founder and CEO Dr Ali Parsa said: “We look forward to going further together to reimagine their customers’ experience of healthcare from a reactive, episodic clinic centric service for when they are sick or in crisis to a more proactive, continuous and person centric service.”