BRP Retail Brokerage Operations president and CEO Dan Galbraith. Credit: Business Wire/Baldwin Risk Partners.

Independent insurance distribution company BRP Group has appointed Dan Galbraith and Jim Roche as its co-presidents.

Galbraith was the COO at BRP Group while Roche was the company’s chief insurance innovation officer.

Both Galbraith and Roche will also assume CEO positions for different segments within the company, effective immediately.

Galbraith will be president and CEO of BRP Retail Brokerage Operations, which encompasses the Insurance Advisory Solutions division as well as the Medicare and Mainstreet personal insurance services within the Mainstreet Insurance Solutions (MIS) unit.

Roche will be president, BRP, and CEO of Underwriting, Capacity and Technology Operations, which includes the Underwriting, Capacity, and Technology Solutions (UCTS) division as well as the MIS segment’s Westwood activities.

Galbraith, who joined BRP Group in 2019, has been instrumental in the company’s retail broking expansion since its initial public offering that same year.

Roche has been with BRP since 2019 and is said to have driven significant growth in its MGA of the Future and embedded digital insurance operations including Millennial Specialty Insurance and Westwood.

He has also spearheaded the expansion into reinsurance broking with Juniper Re.

Both executives will continue to report to BRP Group CEO Trevor Baldwin.

Roche’s previous achievements include co-founding Millennial Specialty Insurance and working as the vice-president of Strategy, Initiatives and Analytics at QBE Insurance, while Galbraith earlier worked at Stericycle and Cintas.

Baldwin said: “As we move forward with our strategic road map, we are deepening our focus on execution and strengthening our team dynamic to foster sustained high performance in this next phase of BRP’s growth.

“Dan and Jim have delivered exceptional results and made significant contributions to BRP’s growth and evolution since joining the firm.

“These newly created roles were architected to broaden their scope of responsibilities and enable them to maintain a sharper focus on day-to-day P&L [profit and loss] responsibility, operational excellence and acceleration of best practice sharing across the organisation.”