Brown & Brown buys VistaNational Insurance Group’s assets

VistaNational provides employee benefits solutions to businesses and public entities. Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Brown & Brown’s subsidiary Brown & Brown of Illinois has purchased all of the assets of VistaNational Insurance Group.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed by the companies.

Set up in 1996, VistaNational provides employee benefits solutions to businesses as well as public entities across Illinois and in some other states.

Employees of the firm will continue to work from their current Oak Brook, Illinois office, headed by its shareholder Kahlil Hogan.

The company will now be a part of the Retail segment of Brown & Brown, with its team reporting to Brown & Brown’s Retail segment regional president Paul Rogers.

Rogers said: “For more than 25 years, VistaNational’s experienced team has combined their impressive industry knowledge with practical technology solutions to deliver a wide variety of employee benefits products and services to their customers.

“We are honoured they have chosen to continue their journey as part of the Brown & Brown team and look forward to many years of continued success.”

Brown & Brown provides risk management solutions to individuals and businesses.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to acquire the general insurance business of Patrick Quinlan Insurance.