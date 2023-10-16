Insurance broker Brown & Brown has strengthened its footprint in Northern Ireland with the acquisition of two insurance companies for an undisclosed sum.
Through the ABL Group, the brokerage has acquired Davison & Associates (NI) and Davison Lamont.
Set up by Brian Davison and his daughter Kathrine Davison in 2009, Davison & Associates is an insurance claims management company.
It helps respond to large household and commercial losses.
Davison Lamont operates as an insurance consultancy, focused on offering personalised services. It supports businesses in Northern Ireland across a variety of industries.
Brian Davison and Niall Lamont set up Davison Lamont in 2012.
According to ABL CEO Maurice Boyd, the acquisition of Davison & Associates is expected to enhance ABL’s claims service.
“We are thrilled to have acquired such a high-quality family-owned company which is without equal in the claims management sector in Northern Ireland. Our customers will benefit significantly from access to Brian and his team’s deep experience on major and complicated claims cases,” Boyd said.
“Brian and Niall have an enviable track record of successful long-term relationships with their commercial customers. As part of the group, they will be a huge asset to our customer proposition, and I am excited that they have decided to join ABL.”
The acquired businesses will relocate to ABL’s Belfast offices.
Brian Davison noted: “We strongly believe that ABL and the wider Brown & Brown Europe group will be the best possible custodians for our team and our customers.”
“I have watched the growing success of ABL for a number of years, and worked alongside them on many occasions, so I am confident that ABL will be the perfect fit for us all.”
Last week, Brown & Brown acquired UK-based Kentro Capital, which operates from offices across the UK, the US, Europe, Asia and Dubai.