Brown & Brown has appointed its new chief security officer and chief information security officer. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Brown & Brown has appointed Barry Hensley as its new chief security officer (CSO) and Rob Burch as the new chief information security officer (CISO).

Hensley is experienced in offering advice in the field of cybersecurity to businesses worldwide.

He also has experience in providing recommendations to improve security programmes and controls, as well as helping leadership with existing cyber risks and best practices for significantly minimising organisational risk.

In addition, Hensley specialises in attack surface minimisation, incident response and recovery as well as targeted threat hunting, forensics/malware analysis and evaluation of threat groups.

Prior to joining Brown & Brown, he worked as the chief threat intel officer and senior vice-president at Secureworks.

Burch has experience in creating and deploying comprehensive information security programmes for big and complex financial services and insurance firms.

He has expertise in simplifying complex security and IT risks to allow businesses to make informed decisions.

Burch also has knowledge in cyber incident response planning, testing along with breach management.

Before joining Brown & Brown, he served as senior vice-president and chief information security officer at Fidelity National Financial.

Both Hensley and Burch will operate out of Brown & Brown’s Beach Street site in Daytona Beach, Florida, US.

Brown & Brown chief information officer Gray Nester said: “With the addition of a CSO role and the talents of Barry and Rob, Brown & Brown is investing in our business’s long-term success and future.

“Barry’s service in the armed forces and with a leading security firm, paired with Rob’s experience working for Fortune 500 companies, brings new depth to our team, enabling us to strengthen our security framework.”