Brown & Brown buys Smithwick & Mariners group of insurance companies

Smithwick & Mariners was set up to cater to the marine industry. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Brown & Brown of Massachusetts, a unit of Brown & Brown, has announced the acquisition of Smithwick & Mariners for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired entity comprises Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, MidCoast Insurance and Chapman & Chapman Insurance, which are collectively known as Smithwick & Mariners.

Smithwick & Mariners was established in 1987 to cater to the needs of marinas, yacht clubs, boat builders, fishing vessels, tug operations and yachts.

The firm claims to have enhanced its capabilities to cater to the needs of business owners and individuals throughout Maine and greater New England.

Smithwick & Mariners group of companies are led by Scott Smithwick and Chris Smithwick.

Upon completion, the Smithwick & Mariners team will continue to operate from their existing office within Brown & Brown’s retail segment.

Brown & Brown retail segment regional president Don McGowan said: “The Smithwick & Mariners companies are recognized in Maine and throughout New England for their experience and industry knowledge in the commercial fishing, marine and personal yacht space.

“Scott, Chris and their dedicated team have a long and mutually successful relationship with their carriers, allowing them to deliver best-in-class insurance solutions to their customers. We are confident we share the same culture of customer-first solutions and are excited to welcome them to the Brown & Brown team.”

Scott Smithwick said: “The Smithwick & Mariners team is excited to be partnering with a firm like Brown & Brown who shares the same level of commitment to its customers, carriers and employees that we have for the past 35 years.

“We are very confident that this partnership will help to further strengthen Smithwick & Mariners’ product offering and level of service to both our marine and non-marine related customers.” Earlier this week, Brown & Brown of Illinois bought all of the assets of VistaNational Insurance Group.