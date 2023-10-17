Canada-based investment company Brookfield is looking to foray into the UK’s growing pension insurance industry, reported Reuters citing sources.
Through its unit Brookfield Reinsurance, the company is planning to make acquisitions to drive growth.
The sources said Brookfield is looking for potential acquisitions to enter the bulk annuities industry.
Bulk annuities are a type of insurance, in which the liabilities of a company’s pension plan are transferred to an insurer.
Potential targets could be businesses such as Just Group and Pension Insurance Corporation.
As discussions are still in the preliminary stage, it is still uncertain whether the plan will be materialised.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In 2021, Brookfield separated its reinsurance division into a separate publicly traded company.
However, the division still contracts its old parent to provide administrative and managerial services.
As part of the services agreement, Brookfield invests assets created by Brookfield Reinsurance in North America.
Just Group, Pension Insurance Corporation, and Brookfield all declined to comment on the development.
The strategy aligns with a larger trend, where deal houses such as Brookfield and Apollo Global Management have recently moved into the life insurance and annuities market in pursuit of long-term capital to invest.
As per early 2022 estimates by McKinsey & Co, private investors currently manage more than $900bn in life and annuity assets in Western Europe and North America.
In July this year, Brookfield Reinsurance sealed a $4.3bn deal to acquire the remaining stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.