BrokerLink, a subsidiary of Intact Financial, has bolstered its presence in Canada by completing the acquisition of Alpine Insurance and Eagen Insurance Brokers.
Established in 2002, Alberta-based Alpine Insurance provides tailored offerings such as house, condominium, tenants, vehicle and commercial insurance coverage.
The brokerage also provides coverage for collectibles such as art pieces and antique cars.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but BrokerLink noted that the acquisition of Alpine Insurance is its largest buyout in the West so far.
The acquisition of Alpine is set to expand BrokerLink’s footprint in various Canadian cities including Calgary, Canmore, Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge.
Ontario-based Eagen Insurance was founded in 2008 and offers a wider range of coverage options for both personal and commercial customer requirements.
The acquisition of Eagen will expand BrokerLink’s services to customers in Windsor and nearby communities.
BrokerLink president Joe D’Annunzio said: “We are here to help people and I admire Alpine and Eagen Insurance for their dedication to putting people first and commitment to delivering local advice, fostering relationships and commitment to striving for excellence.
“I anticipate that we will learn from each other and make great strides forward in the future!”
BrokerLink, a major property and casualty insurance brokerage in Canada, has more than 200 branches across the country with a workforce of 3,400 employees.