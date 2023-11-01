Brit has confirmed that its group chief underwriting officer (CUO) Christiern Dart is stepping down from his position after completing around 17 years of service.
The latest move comes as Dart has chosen to take a different career path “in a different direction”, Insurance Times reported, citing a statement released by Brit on 31 October.
Brit’s statement added: “We thank Christiern for his commitment and dedication to Brit and wish him all the best for the future.”
Dart had been working with Brit since 2006 and has now started his transitional period and is set to complete a regulatory handover, a report by Reinsurance News confirmed.
Following the completion of this regulatory process, Jon Sullivan, who is acting as the company’s deputy group CUO and active underwriter for Syndicate 2987, will take up the position of group CUO.
During his 17 years with Brit, Dart had undertaken different roles, starting as Brit’s underwriter before moving to serve as a property facilities divisional director in 2010.
In December 2014, Dart advanced to the role of deputy active underwriter and in 2016, he took up the charge of CUO for the group.
Before joining Brit, Dart worked with several other insurance companies such as Liberty Syndicates.
Brit is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance company, specialising in underwriting complex risks.
The company also has a presence at Lloyd’s of London and in Syndicate 2987.
Through Syndicate 2988 and Sussex, Brit delivers more than $400m (£329.76m) of additional underwriting capacity.
All these underwriting platforms reinforce Brit’s ambition to boost its flexibility while enhancing relevance and long-term relationship with clients and brokers.