Customers can access the insurance plans, including travel insurance coverage, on the Taiwan Mobile app. Credit: Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash.

Insurtech outfit bolttech has announced a collaboration with telecommunications provider Taiwan Mobile to provide their clients with various personal insurance plans.

Under the partnership, which leverages bolttech’s insurance exchange platform, customers can access the insurance plans on the Taiwan Mobile app.

In the first phase, both companies will introduce 13 travel insurance solutions underwritten by Fubon Insurance to offer coverage from TWD3m ($97,629) to TWD12m.

The collaboration will help Taiwan Mobile clients to get insured in less than three minutes after they log in and buy insurance plans using their Taiwan Mobile account.

In addition, both bolttech and Taiwan Mobile seek to extend their alliance products, such as auto, personal injury and cyber insurance.

Bolttech North Asia CEO Chris Plumley said: “We are proud to collaborate with Taiwan Mobile, a leading company in the telecommunications, smart living, and financial services sectors in the Taiwanese market.

“Together, we will connect Taiwan Mobile’s user base of seven million customers to a range of innovative and valued insurance products that we’ve integrated into our insurance trading platform, allowing customers to purchase coverage in a more convenient and intuitive manner.

“This initial launch will focus on travel insurance, enabling Taiwan Mobile customers to find an easier and better way to protect what matters most while roaming.”

bolttech currently caters to customers in more than 30 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

Last month, bolttech announced that it had raised $196m in funding as part of its Series B investment round led by Japanese insurer Tokio Marine.