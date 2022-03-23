Blink Parametric taps MNK Re to expedite flight disruption solution rollout

CPP Group Insurtech Blink Parametric has partnered with MNK Re, a specialist Lloyd’s of London insurance and reinsurance broker to facilitate early launch of its parametric flight disruption solution.

The collaboration will also explore other parametric insurance opportunities for different weather, energy, climate, and bancassurance offerings.

Blink Parametric CEO Sid Mouncey said: “In MNK Re, we have a partner that shares our vision for pure Insurtech innovation. Together we will be designing and delivering simple, intuitive, online products across the Blink platform to a global client base.

“We are excited that our flight disruption solution will lead the way, followed by increasingly relevant climate and energy solutions, allowing us to showcase the outstanding partner and customer experience that MNK Re has established as its standard.”

MNK Re Group CEO Manoj Kumar said: “Using the Blink platform and its ‘engine’ demonstrates MNK Re’s unwavering commitment to superior service delivery and our customer-centric approach.

“As the travel market reopens, the unique real-time service delivers the speed and convenience that our clients both demand and deserve. It is clear that the future of insurance lies in the accessibility of simple, relevant and effective insurance coverages that better protect policyholders.”

Founded in 2016, Blink focused on its flight disruption travel insurance solution. It allowed companies to communicate with their customers in real-time and provide alerts, status updates, service benefit options as well as compensation.

In 2020, the company introduced Blink Parametric, which provides a complete suite of parametric insurance solutions.