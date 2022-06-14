Bike insurance provider Qover forays into Nordics

Qover has extended bike insurance solution to four other European nations. Credit: Qover/ PRNewswire.

Insurtech firm Qover has expanded the reach of its bike insurance solution to cover Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

The offering is already available in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

Qover’s API is said to help customers buy insurance, with comprehensive protection and emergency support, by adding it to their cart with just one click.

The insurtech said that the direct integration of insurance into the purchasing process offers more opportunities for bike manufacturers, retailers and stores to engage with their customers following the initial sale.

Its omnichannel solution enables the addition of insurance in-store. Customers can complete their transactions online or offline.

The coverage is active round-the-clock in the case of bike theft, attempted theft or theft following an assault.

Qover CEO and co-founder Quentin Colmant said: “Qover’s first push into bike insurance came in 2019 as Cowboy revamped the bike market with its new e-bikes. By 2020, we started our Pan-European growth, so this expansion is a logical step toward creating a sense of security for our partners’ customers around the world.

“From occasional riders to daily commuters, we’re proud to help create a sense of security that keeps customers returning to the brands they trust.”

During the first 36 months, the policy does not apply depreciation to the bike’s value.

It also covers material damage caused by vandalism, accident, animals or natural elements as well as refund of the repair costs.

In Germany, the Netherlands, France and Belgium, the policy covers bike towing and the rider’s trip home. Else, the customer is provided with emergency cash.

Commenting on the latest expansion, Qover chief revenue officer Parker Crockford said: “By adding these 4 key countries to our growing list, Qover is now providing easy access to bike insurance in 12 countries, ensuring customers are covered when they need it most – so that they can live their lives to the fullest through the brands they love.”