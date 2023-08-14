The platform expansion is intended at enhancing brokers’ services for their clients. Credit: A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com.

Berkley Insurance Australia (BIA) has introduced a new automated offering, public and products liability insurance on its online broker platform known as bindIT.

The latest platform expansion is part of the company’s plans to improve choices for brokers in interacting with the insurer, as well as convenient access to the new offering for their clients.

Berkley Insurance Australia CEO Tony Wheatley said: “After the success of IT liability and management liability on bindIT, we are delighted to expand our platform with public and products liability Insurance.

“Our mission is to continuously enhance our services and provide brokers with the tools they need to cater to a diverse range of industries and occupations.

“With this expansion, we further strengthen our commitment to transforming our offerings and delivering on our service promise.”

bindIT can automate public and products liability insurance limits of up to $20m, guaranteeing brokers in delivering coverage that suits myriad risk exposures for their customers.

Specialised local underwriters will also be available to deliver robust support and referral or query management.

Using the newly launched ‘Share a Link’ feature of the platform, brokers can send a personalised link for each customer, to offer access to an interactive online proposal form.

Clients can fill out the form by opening the link and can subsequently file their application back to brokers who submit the document to bindIT for generating quotes.

This transparent and efficient approach could improve the partnership and the complete customer experience.

The link-sharing feature of bindIT also facilitates brokers in saving time and offering a smooth insurance process.