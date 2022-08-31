Baldwin Risk Partners chooses CyberCube for cyber risk management

As part of the deal, BRP will get access to a wide array of CyberCube’s products and services. Credit: Madartzgraphics from Pixabay.

US-based insurance distribution firm Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP) has teamed up with CyberCube, a cyber risk analytics specialist, to power its long-term cyber growth.

The agreement will give BRP access to a wide array of CyberCube’s products and services including its software-as-a-service (SaaS) application Broking Manager, consulting service Concierge and learning platform CyberCube Academy.

Broking Manager is the company’s first SaaS application specifically developed for the insurance broking community.

It is designed to enable users to make informed choices on coverages and limits by offering them a ‘streamlined’ approach to analysing potential financial exposure impacts arising from cyber events.

CyberCube Concierge offers up-to-date insights regarding the changing threat landscape, while CyberCube Academy abridges multi-disciplinary expertise of CyberCube into a series of short online courses.

BRP expects the partnership to enable its risk advisors to support customers by leveraging advanced analytics and the tech vendor’s team of cyber security and insurance experts.

Brian Schermerhorn, Partner at AHT Insurance, a Baldwin Risk Partner, said: “With cyber incidents and ransomware attacks increasing, our clients need to take a proactive approach to cyber risk management.

“By licensing CyberCube’s industry-leading products and services, we are able to confidently model risk, enabling the creation of holistic cyber insurance programs to support our clients.” BRP delivers tailor-made insurance and risk management insights and solutions. It has more than 1.2m clients across the US and internationally.