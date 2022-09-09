AXIS Capital launches new division for wholesale market

AXIS Wholesale will roll out new products in the coming months. Credit: MasterTux from Pixabay.

Bermuda-based speciality lines insurance and treaty reinsurance provider AXIS Capital has launched a new division to serve the wholesale market.

Called AXIS Wholesale, the new unit will comprise AXIS teams and personnel who will be joined by additional staff dedicated to the new arm.

It plans to roll out future products in the coming months.

Specifically, the new division will include E&S Property; Primary Casualty & Excess Casualty; Programmes; Design Professionals & Environmental; Wholesale broker-produced Commercial Management Solutions (CMS); and Wholesale broker-produced Financial Institutions (FI).

Carlton Maner, who is leading AXIS Wholesale as its CEO, will report directly to AXIS Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance CEO Vincent Tizzio.

The new appointment is an addition to Maner’s responsibilities as CEO of the US division.

Maner said: “AXIS has operated in the wholesale space since our inception, and with the launch of AXIS Wholesale we are leaning into what we do best.

“Through the new Wholesale division, we are introducing dedicated teams and resources focused specifically on the wholesale channel. This speaks to our ambition to grow profitably with our customers as we introduce new products and services designed directly to meet their needs.”

Tizzio said: “The creation of our dedicated Wholesale division aligns directly with our company-wide focus on advancing our existing leadership position in speciality.

“It reflects our deep commitment to the wholesale channel and our focus on delivering great service to our customers while enabling them to leverage the full strength and breadth of our global platform.”

In May this year, AXIS Capital launched a portfolio underwriting unit for the multi-class portfolio business.