AXA XL unveils Environmental Ecosystem technology in North America

AXA XL’s North America Environmental insurance business has unveiled a tailored Environmental Ecosystem technology to help clients implement new technology solutions to manage business risks.

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of insurance and reinsurance company AXA, said that the concierge tech advisory services will be used to introduce technology partners with preferred client pricing.

North America Environmental chief underwriting officer Mary Ann Susavidge said: “For the last 35 years, we’ve taken a holistic approach helping our clients manage environmental liabilities through risk transfer with pollution insurance; upfront loss prevention with the help of our risk consultants; and careful resolution of an environmental incident provided by a dedicated environmental claims team.

“Now, new risk-reducing technologies provide an added boost to our offerings and our clients’ environmental risk management efforts.”

Environmental Ecosystem’s technology partners are focused on fleet telematics, data analytics, IoT sensors, imagery and robotics, enterprise software, on-line training, and contract support.

AXA XL said it will continue to engage customers and assess ways to improve their operations and risk management programs through Environmental Ecosystem technology.

Environmental risk consulting vice-president Gregg Shields said: “New tech solutions available today are proving effective in helping our clients monitor their operations, enhance their performance and productivity, and reduce risks.

“For example, clients with commercial fleets like recyclers, environmental contractors, and or hazmat haulers are implementing telematic solutions to improve driver safety and provide information that can help resolve commercial auto claims.”

The new insurance business follows the AXA XL’s launch of Construction Ecosystem and its curated technology intended for construction contractors.