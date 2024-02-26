AXA Health, a private medical insurer (PMI) in the UK, has purchased online outpatient service provider HBSUK for an undisclosed sum.
The move is part of AXA Health’s efforts to ensure its PMI members have prompt access to the right care.
HBSUK has been collaborating with AXA Health to provide effective care conveniently and swiftly.
AXA Health said the acquisition will enable it to further develop the online service for muscles, bones and joints.
Looking ahead, AXA Health plans to broaden the range of services offered, enhancing choice, flexibility and value for members.
This expansion is anticipated to not only increase member value but also make treatment more accessible and support AXA Health’s goal to offer private healthcare solutions that cater to a wider array of customer needs.
HBSUK also contributes additional services that support the National Health Service (NHS), including out-of-hours on-site medical and clinical services to enhance service capacity.
As an approved NHS England provider, HBSUK is said to play a key role in reducing NHS wait times.
AXA UK&I CEO Tara Foley said: “I am delighted to welcome HBSUK colleagues to AXA and look forward to working together to continue to improve healthcare services for private and NHS patients.
“This exciting step forward for our business demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting people’s health and getting members faster access to the care they need, when they need it.”
HBSUK CEO Dave Mezher said: “We are delighted to join AXA Health as together we can accelerate the development of our services and support patients to have faster access to healthcare and create better patient outcomes across a wide range of specialisms.
“Continuing to deliver excellent service to patients served through the NHS remains a priority. We are confident that together we will be able to improve health outcomes and are looking forward to the future and an exciting journey ahead with AXA Health.”
The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of AXA Health’s parent company, the French insurance giant AXA, reporting an increase in net income for 2023.
AXA’s net income surged by 45% to €7.18bn ($7.79bn) in 2023, from €5.06bn in the previous year.
The company’s gross written premiums and other revenues also recorded growth, with a 3% increase to €102.73bn.