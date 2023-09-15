To be based in New York, Anthony Dagostino will report to AXA XL’s chief underwriting officer Libby Benet. Credit: Fabiophototravel / Shutterstock.com.

AXA XL has named Anthony Dagostino as the global chief cyber underwriting officer for its commercial lines segment.

To be based in New York, US, Dagostino will report to the company’s chief underwriting officer Libby Benet.

Dagostino will lead a team responsible for developing cyber risk transfer products and service solutions for commercial customers of varying sizes.

The team is also tasked with setting up a distinct risk appetite and globally accepted cyber underwriting guidelines, as well as handling aggregation risk and supporting the recruitment and development of cyber talent.

Offering prevention and recovery services for AXA clients is also part of the team’s responsibility.

Benet said: “Cybersecurity continues to be a top risk management concern for clients across AXA.

“Cyber is a strategic growth area for the group and we’re excited to attract seasoned cyber talent like Anthony to help us maximise our global resources, adopt best practices, and tap into our collective cyber expertise across AXA’s entities to best serve commercial clients.”

Before joining AXA XL, Dagostino served as a cyber insurance and risk management provider at Converge.

He has more than two decades of experience in the cyber insurance field.

The company recently appointed Laëtitia Lebas as the new head of mid-market for the Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

In her role, Lebas oversees the deployment of the company’s mid-market strategies across Australia, Asia, and Europe.