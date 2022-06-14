AWS to serve as cloud provider for Max Life

The insurance firm automated the issuance of new policies by tapping the cloud capabilities of AWS. Credit: Mudassar Iqbal from Pixabay

Max Life Insurance has turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its users a quicker and frictionless experience using the latter’s cloud capabilities.

These capabilities, covering data analytics, storage, and compute, allows Max Life clients to purchase a policy in just 30 minutes.

These capabilities, covering data analytics, storage, and compute, allows Max Life clients to purchase a policy in just 30 minutes.

The insurer utilised serverless compute service AWS Lambda, along with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), helping provide a resizable compute capacity in the cloud.

It also made use of object storage service Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to centrally store its structured and unstructured data at scale. This is said to boost operational efficiency while aiding its research and development of new offerings.

Besides, Max Life used serverless data integration service AWS Glue. This consolidates and evaluates anonymised customer data stored in the lake to offer a holistic customer view, which can help in offering tailored experiences.



AWS India and South Asia, AISPL, president of Commercial Business Puneet Chandok said: “By automating the insurance process for customers, Max Life is making insurance simple and easy to buy. With the scalability and agility of AWS, Max Life is taking insurance into a new generation of innovative products and services to improve the lives of customers across India.”

Max Life said that its digital transformation has boosted agent productivity by 40% while accelerating its cloud footprint from 18% to 40% strengthened its infrastructure resiliency, to better support business spikes.

Max Life director and COO Manu Lavanya said: “By adopting AWS, Max Life has created a modern, future-ready digital infrastructure to support this transformation. AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities and the agility of the cloud enable us to experiment and innovate at a rapid pace to provide best-in-class customer experiences.”



