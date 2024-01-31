TCS has expanded its partnership with UK-based insurance provider Aviva by 15 years.
The collaboration is aimed at transforming Aviva’s UK Life business through the TCS BaNCS-based platform.
It will expand end-to-end policy administration and servicing to cover more than 5.5 million policies.
TCS’ UK-based subsidiary Diligenta will manage the life and pension policies.
Aviva and TCS have been partners for the past two decades, focusing on digitisation and simplification to improve the end-to-end customer experience.
The insurance provider is now looking to extend this enhanced customer journey to other Aviva books of business, utilising the same TCS BaNCS-based platform.
TCS will employ its platform and contextual knowledge to further boost service quality and stakeholder experiences including those of policyholders, advisers and operational staff.
The partnership is expected to lead to quicker resolutions and better access to information, resulting in improved outcomes for Aviva’s customers.
Aviva insurance, wealth and retirement CEO Doug Brown said: “Extending this strategic partnership will improve how we serve our customers, further simplify our operations and support our growth ambitions.
“It will allow us to rationalise our systems and improve efficiency, bringing significant benefits for our customers and the business.”
TCS BFSI products and platforms president R Vivekanand said: “Our long-standing relationship with Aviva over the last 20 years is a testament to our joint efforts to consistently and continuously transform customer experience.
“We are delighted as we embark on the next chapter of this journey, where ongoing investment in our TCS BaNCS-based platform and proven track record will enable Aviva to drive a customer-centric business, even as we continue to improve end-to-end customer experience benchmarks in the UK Life and Pensions industry.”
Earlier this month, Aviva was in the news for its acquisition of Canadian vehicle replacement insurance provider Optiom in a £100m (around $127m) deal.