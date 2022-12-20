Drivers will receive personalised renewal price based on driving their behaviour. Credit: Aviva

British insurer Aviva has launched a new app-based car insurance product known as Quotemehappy Connect, which will reward young drivers for safe driving.

The newly launched proposition will offer young drivers e-vouchers and discounts on their premiums.

Through Quotemehappy Connect, the company aims to target young drivers between the ages of 17 and 29.

Customers will receive a weekly driver rating — red, amber, green, or gold — as well as an analysis of their driving habits.

Green- and gold-rated drivers will earn reward points that may be converted into e-vouchers.

The insurer will offer individualised driving improvement advice to drivers with an amber or red grade.

Furthermore, customers will be able to examine travel ratings for each journey, which gives drivers access to in-the-moment feedback on their performance during a specific trip.

The company added that users of Quotemehappy Connect will also receive a personalised renewal price based on their driving behaviour.

Drivers who achieve a ‘Gold’ rating will be offered as much as 30% discount on their renewal premium.

Commenting on the launch, Aviva head of Connected Motor Matthew Washer said: “With the squeeze on household budgets set to rise further, motorists will be looking for ways to reduce the cost of their car insurance. Quotemehappy Connect allows young drivers to stay safe on the roads whilst helping to keep their insurance costs low with a price that is individual to them, rather than ‘people like them.

“By providing weekly ratings and regular personalised advice on their driving, young drivers can understand which areas of their driving they can improve. Importantly, if a driver falls into the amber or red zone, the app will provide advice on specific driving behaviour, such as sudden acceleration, which allows them to improve their driving.”

Quotemehappy Connect, in contrast to certain standard telematics policies that use black boxes to record driving behaviour, combines app-based technology with a small windscreen-mounted device.

Customers connect their mobile phone to the in-car device, and the programme immediately begins to track their driving habits. Aviva has developed Quotemehappy Connect in collaboration with telematics specialists, IMS.