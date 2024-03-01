Aviva and Howden have collaborated to provide a bespoke insurance policy to Sunsave, a start-up offering a solar panel subscription service to homeowners.
The new construction and operation cover supports the UK’s first solar subscription model, which saw its first solar panel installation completed in February.
As per the announcement, the tailor-made insurance policy is crafted to suit the requirements of Sunsave’s business model.
It ensures that customer subscription fees are protected in case of damage to solar panels.
To facilitate the anticipated growth in installations, Aviva said it has streamlined its processes for new set-ups.
The partnership aligns with the sustainable objectives of both Aviva and Howden.
By providing insurance, risk management solutions and expert advice, they aim to bolster the nation’s green energy transition.
Aviva has been actively engaging with clients on climate initiatives, offering insurance and risk management solutions to companies transitioning from high-carbon fuels.
In 2019, Aviva introduced an insurance package tailored for large corporations operating in the renewable energy sector, including wind, solar, and battery storage.
Howden’s Power & Renewable Energy team oversees insurance for more than 280GW of power assets globally, including more than 100GW of renewable energy projects.
Its portfolio encompasses a diverse range of energy sources, from wind and solar to biomass and hydropower.
Aviva deputy head of renewable energy Nick Evans said: “We all have an important role to play in supporting the transition to net zero and bespoke policies like this can help to encourage environmentally friendly ideas to become reality.”
Sunsave co-founder Ben Graves said: “We are delighted to have worked with Aviva and Howden to put in place an innovative insurance cover enabling us to launch the UK’s first solar subscription service. This cover provides peace of mind for our customers and marks another important milestone in bringing the power of solar to all households across the UK.”
Meanwhile, last month, the UK’s Competition Markets Authority initiated an investigation into Aviva’s proposed acquisition of AIG Life UK to determine whether this deal could reduce competition within the country’s insurance industry.