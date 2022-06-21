Aviva Canada unveils app-based telematics product for auto insurance

Aviva Journey is expected to help drivers reduce insurance premiums in exchange for safe driving. Credit: tookapic from Pixabay.

Aviva Canada, in corporation with vehicle and driving data firm IMS, has launched new mobile app-based telematics product for auto insurance market in Canada.

Named Aviva Journey, the new telematics product is designed to help safe drivers significantly reduce their premiums. It is currently distributed through brokers in Ontario.

Customers, upon downloading the app in their smartphone, can sign up to avail a 10% saving on their auto insurance.

IMS North America sales senior vice-president David Lukens said the IMS One App mobile telematics technology enables collection of data insights while delivering meaningful engagement with policyholders using the Aviva Journey app.

Lukens added: “The app collects extraordinarily rich data to help Aviva truly understand how customers are driving, and to link safe driving to financial rewards.”

Although the driving cost has surged in recent months, the technology powering Aviva Journey is designed to help drivers reduce insurance premiums in exchange for safe driving.

Lukens noted: “Our connected insurance technology enables policyholders to help combat inflation, and with products such as Aviva Journey, policyholders can have the ability to benefit from lower premiums.

“The technology continues to be embraced by more experienced drivers who want a more personalized approach to their auto insurance, including those looking to keep their premiums under control.”

Aviva Canada personal insurance executive vice-president and managing director said the firm acted on feedback from both brokers and early adopters during the build and test phase, and made improvements to functionality in partnership with IMS.

IMS North America Sales senior vice-president David Lukens said: “This latest connected insurance offering, developed for Aviva, is another big and important step forward for telematics-based insurance in North America.”