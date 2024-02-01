Cyber insurance company At-Bay has collaborated with CrowdStrike to launch a new solution, which aims to safeguard SMBs against cyber risks.
Called At-Bay Stance MDR, the new cybersecurity solution is designed to bolster the cyber resilience of SMBs and reduce their risks.
The solution leverages CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Falcon XDR platform to address the cybersecurity gap faced by SMBs.
At-Bay Stance MDR is said to offer quick deployment for immediate protection, utilising advanced AI, integrated threat intelligence and support from cybersecurity experts.
This is expected to enable SMBs to enhance their existing staff capabilities and benefit from EDR technology, shortening the time from alert to response.
At-Bay’s analysis of small business cyber claims over the past two years indicates that an MDR solution like At-Bay Stance MDR could have helped prevent or lessen the impact of more than half of the cyber insurance claims.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The insurer’s data also shows that US small businesses are at a higher risk of cyberattacks compared with fires, while their investment in recovery efforts are four-times higher.
At-Bay Stance MDR is now available to qualified businesses, with or without an existing At-Bay insurance policy.
At-Bay Security chief business officer and GM Thom Dekens said: “At-Bay’s unique InsurSec approach combines cyber insurance expertise, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity team and market-leading technology to reduce risk among businesses with greater effectiveness.
“CrowdStrike is a recognised leader in Endpoint Detection and Response technology. We are proud to partner with them on this new MDR solution to make cybersecurity more accessible to today’s small businesses.”
CrowdStrike chief business officer Daniel Bernard said: “SMBs have historically been underserved and under-protected from existing off-the-shelf antivirus products – leaving them vulnerable to ransomware and breaches.
“Our partnership with At-Bay ensures that SMBs can quickly and easily deploy AI-powered protection to stop modern cyberattacks.”
A year ago, At-Bay acquired At-Bay Specialty Insurance Company from XL Insurance America.