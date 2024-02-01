At-Bay Stance Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is now available to qualified businesses, with or without an existing At-Bay insurance policy. Credit: Rabbit_Photo/Shutterstock.

Cyber insurance company At-Bay has collaborated with CrowdStrike to launch a new solution, which aims to safeguard SMBs against cyber risks.

Called At-Bay Stance MDR, the new cybersecurity solution is designed to bolster the cyber resilience of SMBs and reduce their risks.

The solution leverages CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Falcon XDR platform to address the cybersecurity gap faced by SMBs.

At-Bay Stance MDR is said to offer quick deployment for immediate protection, utilising advanced AI, integrated threat intelligence and support from cybersecurity experts.

This is expected to enable SMBs to enhance their existing staff capabilities and benefit from EDR technology, shortening the time from alert to response.

At-Bay’s analysis of small business cyber claims over the past two years indicates that an MDR solution like At-Bay Stance MDR could have helped prevent or lessen the impact of more than half of the cyber insurance claims.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The insurer’s data also shows that US small businesses are at a higher risk of cyberattacks compared with fires, while their investment in recovery efforts are four-times higher.

At-Bay Stance MDR is now available to qualified businesses, with or without an existing At-Bay insurance policy.

At-Bay Security chief business officer and GM Thom Dekens said: “At-Bay’s unique InsurSec approach combines cyber insurance expertise, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity team and market-leading technology to reduce risk among businesses with greater effectiveness.

“CrowdStrike is a recognised leader in Endpoint Detection and Response technology. We are proud to partner with them on this new MDR solution to make cybersecurity more accessible to today’s small businesses.”

CrowdStrike chief business officer Daniel Bernard said: “SMBs have historically been underserved and under-protected from existing off-the-shelf antivirus products – leaving them vulnerable to ransomware and breaches.

“Our partnership with At-Bay ensures that SMBs can quickly and easily deploy AI-powered protection to stop modern cyberattacks.”

A year ago, At-Bay acquired At-Bay Specialty Insurance Company from XL Insurance America.