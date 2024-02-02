This is the first acquisition for Astute Insurance Solutions since it joined the JMG Group in 2022. Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock.com.

Astute Insurance Solutions, part of the JMG Group, has finalised the purchase of Sandhouse, a property insurance specialist, for an undisclosed amount.

Incorporated in 2021, Sandhouse Insurance is based in Hertfordshire, UK. It is led by Mark Weedon, the company’s managing director.

As part of this deal, Weedon has joined Astute.

Weedon brings 45 years of industry experience and more than three decades of specialisation in property insurance to the Astute team of 12 in Northampton, UK.

Astute will also benefit from his experience as a property investor as well as his understanding of risk management techniques to assist clients in mitigating property ownership and other associated risks.

Weedon said: “Apart from a name change to Astute Insurance Solutions, it will be business as usual for our clients. This deal allows us to scale our offering with access to additional industry expertise and enhanced placement options through JMG Group.”

The acquisition of Sandhouse signifies a major step in Astute’s growth plans and enhances its advice-led service proposition.

In addition, the latest deal is set to bolster Astute’s commercial and corporate services across Northamptonshire and the broader UK market.

It also marks the first acquisition for Astute since it joined the JMG Group in 2022.

JMG Group CEO Nick Houghton said: “Sandhouse is a perfect fit into an already high-quality advice-led business looking after corporate clients. Sandhouse’s specialism in the property sector is an area we are looking to grow further, and Mark’s capability in this area will support our ambitions.”

Astute, which is led by Ian Mahony, is an insurance broker specialising in offering comprehensive services for commercial and corporate clients.

The company is headquartered in Northamptonshire, UK, and operates from Mobbs Miller House on Christchurch Road in Abington, Northampton.

While the brokerage primarily serves clients in Northamptonshire and surrounding counties, its reach extends across the UK.