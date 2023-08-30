Curtis Marine focused on delivering marine insurance solutions in South West UK for the past four decades. Credit: Aston Lark.

Howden-owned insurance broker Aston Lark has completed the acquisition of UK-based marine insurance broker Curtis Marine.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Curtis Marine has been delivering marine insurance solutions in South-West UK for the past four decades.

It provides insurance coverage for various types of vessels, ranging from dinghies to luxury motorboats, as well as for marine businesses.

In accordance with the deal, Curtis Marine will join the marine practice of Howden and will trade under the name Haven Knox-Johnston.

Curtis Marine will be merged with Euromarine, A-Plan Marine and Howden Fastnet to collectively form part of Haven Knox-Johnston, a marine insurance provider in the UK.

Howden’s marine practice head Steve Hook said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sally, Aidan and the entire Curtis Marine team to the Howden marine practice and look forward to working closely together to provide the best marine insurance solutions to the marine industry and boatowners in Plymouth and the local area.

“Our aim is to create the UK’s most client-focused marine insurance proposition and deliver a wide choice of products combined with expert advice and excellent value for money to our clients. Acquisitions like Curtis Marine are key to helping us achieve this objective.”

Curtis Marine director Aidan Mepsted said: “This is a new and exciting chapter and a great fit for Curtis Marine. Our business success has been made possible due to the hard work of our excellent staff, and support from our loyal customers and insurance partners.

“We look forward to joining the Howden Marine Practice and developing the business as it continues to expand in the marine insurance sector.”