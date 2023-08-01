Assurity delivers insurance protection that is affordable and easily purchasable to clients. Credit: Rawpixel.com / shutterstock.com

Assurity Life Insurance has appointed Sophie Norman as senior director for its venture capital arm, Assurity Ventures.

In the new role, Norman will oversee enrolling and developing fresh non-traditional distribution partners for the insurer through Assurity Ventures.

Norman previously served as a broker, agency manager and benefits strategist.

Assurity Ventures focuses on establishing collaborations with insurtech and fintech startup companies to leverage novel strategies for engaging with potential clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Assurity senior vice-president and chief distribution officer Todd Reimers said: “Sophie brings significant insurance experience and is strategic in her approach, with an eye on long-term growth.

“We welcome Sophie to Assurity and look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Assurity unveiled a comprehensive self-service website for purchasing critical illness insurance in February 2022.

The criticalillness.com platform is said to deliver the product with a short application, thereby streamlining the coverage procurement process for serious ailments.

As a consumer-direct offering, the website offers coverage for four ailments, namely cancer, heart attack, advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke.

The site also provides coverage decisions by asking only five health questions.

On diagnosing covered ailments, the insurance policy offers a monetary benefit that can be utilised by the clients at a time of their choice.