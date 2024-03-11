Aspen Insurance has confirmed Sarah Stanford as the CEO of its UK business after securing clearance for the move from its UK boards.
Stanford, who has served as the CEO on an interim basis since 17 January, was the active underwriter for Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711.
Under Stanford’s leadership, Syndicate 4711, which accounts for roughly 75% of Aspen’s UK business, is said to have reported remarkable growth.
In 2022, the Syndicate’s gross written premiums (GWP) reached £838.6m ($1.08bn), and it achieved a combined operating ratio (COR) of 75.4%, making it one of Lloyd’s top-performing Syndicates for the year.
In 2023, Stanford spearheaded the launch of Aspen Digital, which provides additional, digital-only follow capacity in partnership with Ki.
Stanford’s experience spans more than two-and-a-half decades in the insurance sector.
She became part of Aspen in 2007 and served in various leadership positions including International Management Liability and Professional Lines head, before becoming Active Underwriter of Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711 in 2019.
Prior to her stint at Aspen, Stanford held underwriting roles at Limit MJ Harrington Syndicate 2000/QBE.
Stanford said: “I am delighted that Dan has agreed to take on the combined role of CUO AIUK and Active Underwriter for Aspen’s Syndicate 4711, a position I hold dear and that will remain crucial as Aspen continues to strengthen its London and Lloyd’s presence.
“I am particularly proud that we were able to promote Dan and recognise the breadth of talent we have in the team. As CUO AIUK and Active Underwriter of Syndicate 4711, Dan will help drive Aspen’s commercial strategy with greater integration into Aspen’s overall business objectives.”
With Stanford’s transition to CEO, Dan Osman will take on her previous role as active underwriter of Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711, in addition to retaining his responsibility as chief underwriting officer for Aspen Insurance UK.
Osman’s experience includes a 17-year stint in the banking industry before joining Aspen in January 2018.
Aspen Insurance’s appointments continue as the company prepares for a proposed initial public offering, having filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December.
The company’s recent appointments include Edward Hart as international head of cyber and Andrew Dyer as chief risk officer for its UK business.