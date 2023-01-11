Brokerslink’s network has partners and affiliates in over 130 countries. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

UK-based independent speciality intermediary Ardonagh Specialty has joined Brokerslink, a broking firm and a global broking network.

The alliance is aimed at strengthening Brokerslink’s access to the London and Lloyd’s market and expanding the scope of speciality market expertise and broking solutions it offers.

Ed Bermuda, PIIq Risk Partners, and Ed Broking are three Ardonagh Specialty companies that have previously been Brokerslink partners.

With the latest move, the entire Ardonagh Specialty business including brands Price Forbes, Bishopsgate, Compass London Markets, Besso, and Inver Re, joins Brokerslink as partners.

According to Brokerslink, which has partners and affiliates in over 130 nations, Ardonagh Specialty is a significant addition to the global broking network.

Ardonagh Specialty CEO Antony Erotocritou said: “Brokerslink gives our businesses access to a truly global network of local, specialist knowledge around the world. Our experience with Ed and Piiq has already shown the benefits of being part of such a network.

“Extending this access to the whole of Ardonagh Specialty is a logical step and one I am confident will bring broader benefits and greater London speciality market expertise to their network.”

Brokerslink chairman and founder José Manuel Fonseca said: “They bring new strength and depth of speciality market expertise and broking solutions to our existing partners and affiliates.

“This is what our network is all about. I am delighted to welcome them to Brokerslink, and I am very much looking forward to a successful and mutually beneficial future with Antony, and the teams.”

Last month, Ardonagh Advisory acquired The Professional Broking Group, which specialises in offering professional indemnity (PI) insurance for all professions, including solicitors, architects, surveyors, engineers and accountancy firms.