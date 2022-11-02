Ardonagh subsidiary buys Stallard Kane Group

SKG has a team of around 100 experts. Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

Ardonagh Advisory, a unit of The Ardonagh Group, has acquired Stallard Kane Group (SKG) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm provides consultancy services to businesses across the UK in areas of health and safety, HR, training, and employment law compliance.

With headquarters in Gainsborough and offices in Birmingham, Hull and London, the firm caters to more than 3000 clients.

SKG has a team of around 100 experts providing specialist risk advice for a wide variety of sectors. Nathan Jones will lead SKG as managing director.

It will operate independently as part of the Ardonagh Advisory business that comprises Bravo Networks, Ethos Broking, Footman James, Hera Indemnity, Towergate, Thompson & Bryan and Compass UK among others.

Ardonagh Advisory CEO Rob Worrell said: “Stallard Kane has extensive experience providing high-quality risk advice to thousands of companies across the UK, helping them to stay safe and compliant with health, safety and employment law.

“Their expertise in this area will further broaden Ardonagh Advisory’s range of services to meet even more of our clients’ needs.”

Stallard Kane Group joint founders Richard Kane and Isma Ali said: “This is a pivotal moment for us at Stallard Kane and becoming part of Ardonagh is a huge opportunity for us to accelerate our growth ambitions.

“Joining Ardonagh Advisory and the wider Ardonagh Group is a very welcome next step in the journey of our business, and we know that our complementary businesses and mutual commitment to excellence will enable us to reach even greater heights.”

Last month, Ardonagh Specialty reached an agreement to buy Oxford Insurance Group, a Lloyd’s broker.