JustParent is expected to be a transformative solution by allowing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to offer substantial paid parental leave. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.

UK-based reinsurance company Apollo, in partnership with Lloyd’s of London broker Innovative Risk Labs, has unveiled a new insurance offering for SMEs in the UK.

Called JustParent, the new insurance product is designed to mitigate the financial risks associated with parental leave for UK SMEs.

The offering seeks to enhance employee benefits by enabling companies to provide full maternity and paternity pay for up to six months, a rarity among smaller businesses due to the associated costs.

JustParent is expected to be a transformative solution in the realm of employee benefits, allowing SMEs to offer substantial paid parental leave.

The product addresses a significant gap in the market, where lengthy parental leaves are uncommon among smaller organisations.

By facilitating such benefits, businesses are expected to be able to compete more effectively for top talent and foster a more inclusive workplace culture.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The initiative is also said to contribute to reducing workplace discrimination and supporting balanced family responsibilities.

Apollo innovation class leader Hayley Budd said: “JustParent embodies the essence of groundbreaking insurance solutions and is a perfect fit for our Innovation Consortium at Lloyd’s. Enabling our clients’ business to flourish is at the core of our strategy and we are proud to do this by setting a new standard in employee benefits. Never has a product of this kind been so important.”

Innovative Risk Labs CEO Ed Gaze said: “This is no ordinary insurance product launch. JustParent is about levelling the recruitment and talent retention playing field for SMEs – and this at a time of historic labour scarcity in the UK market.”

In November 2023, Apollo unveiled its intention to introduce a specialty treaty class of business within the reinsurance division of Syndicate 1969.

The company highlighted that the introduction of this new line of business is part of its efforts to deliver essential reinsurance solutions amidst increasing market complexities.

Last year, in August, Apollo embarked on a ‘smart follow’ collaboration with Artificial Labs, an algorithmic underwriting insurtech company, to enhance support for London market brokers.