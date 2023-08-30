The APOLLO Exchange platform of the company aids insurance agents and their clients to procure policies rapidly remotely, on any device, round the clock. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com.

Canadian digital insurance provider APOLLO Insurance has named Mark Fujita as the vice president of partnerships.

In the new role, Fujita will focus on expanding the company’s footprint by offering completely digital renters insurance programmes to multi-family property owners in Canada.

Before joining APOLLO Insurance, he served as the vice president of business development at Sonnet Insurance, a digital home and auto insurance company in Canada.

During his stint at Sonnet, Fujita handled the development and implementation of growth plans for gaining, engaging, increasing and maintaining target clients.

In the role, he also created go-to-market approaches for new offerings and services, recognised strategic alliances and ecosystems to boost the value of the business and revenue, as well as foster the brand.

APOLLO Insurance founder and CEO Jeff McCann said: “We’re excited to have Mark join the APOLLO team, as we accelerate our growth in our partnerships division.

“Now that we have built an end-to-end insurance compliance tool that integrates with existing property management workflows and tools, Mark is joining us at the perfect moment to help solve a real pain point for one of the largest segments of the Canadian economy.”

Fujita said: “APOLLO is uniquely positioned in the Canadian market. “With our innovative approach to both technology and insurance, I’m excited to leverage my embedded insurance experience in the property management space.”

Compared to standard paper-based approaches, APOLLO uses wide-ranging data and complex algorithms for quoting, payment process and issuing policies for small businesses and people without needing human intervention.

The company formed a partnership with real estate software solutions provider Yardi Systems to deliver an insurance platform integrated into the latter’s software.

This embedded interface offers a seamless digital insurance experience for tenants and landlords in Canada, the company noted.